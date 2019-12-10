Local residents file complaint against city of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — East and North Lubbock residents, the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Texas Housers, and Texas Appleseed have filed a formal complaint to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development against the city of Lubbock.

In their complaint they seek to address environmental and housing concerns that affect their neighborhoods. They said they are hoping the city can make amendments on the 2040 plan to construct future plants away from their residential areas.

Residents said they’re concerned about the 2040 plan because they have experienced health complications due to current industrial activity in their region.

Dianna Thomas, an East Lubbock resident, said the oil mill near her home has affected her health.

“I was having problems with my breathing and went to the doctor and they did tests on me and found out I have [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] (COPD),” she said

“My major thought was why? Why would I have COPD when I have never smoked or anything of that nature,” said Thomas

Dora Cortez is a North Lubbock resident said young and elderly people in her area are being affected by respiratory diseases. She said her mother lived in North Lubbock all her life and died from COPD.

“We need to a have a sit down. The city leaders need to listen to us when we tell them, ‘this is what is going on in our neighborhoods,’ she said “You see it, you can smell. It’s here, so listen to what we have to say. We are also part of this great city.”

Adam Pirtle Northwest co-director of Texas Housers said old zoning practices have contributed to minorities living in areas affected by plants.

“It started 100 years ago when the city had an ordinance in 1923 that said black people had to live pretty much where the Chapman Hill neighborhood is today and couldn’t live outside the area.”

Pirtle said that industrial zoning that followed segregation put minorities in areas of heavy industry.

He said he hopes Lubbock city leaders will listen to residents and make changes.

“This is 2020 and the decisions that we are making right now, these zoning decisions are going to impact people for the next 20, 30, 40 years,” said Pirtle.