Lubbock restaurant owner posts photo of customer comment and goes viral

LUBBOCK Texas — Local restaurant owner of Thai Thai Restaurant, Rungsri Rittiluechai, posted a photo of a message that a customer left behind and gained viral attention.

The napkin and message, used with permission

In the photo, posted to Facebook, there was a napkin that read, “If you’re going to live in America, learn to speak English! Or, go back to where you came from.”

The Facebook post sparked wide-spread outrage. Local customers lined the restaurant to show their support.

“These folks are very near and dear to my heart, and after what happened yesterday, said customer Brian Maines. “The very first thought was, I’m going to support them tomorrow.”

Maines said he was excited to see other locals came and support the business.

“I can see that I’m not the only one, this parking lot is full, it’s really, really encouraging, and I think that’s what Lubbock is all about,” he said.

The restaurant owner said he didn’t think the post would become viral but that he’s happy to have gained support.

“I was torn down a little bit,”said Rittiluechai, “[but] the response from the customers helped a lot.”