Local restaurant owner surprises girl with bike

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local restaurant owner surprised a girl with a new bike after he and his wife found out that her old one had been stolen.

Eight-year-old Auriyah Medina said she had won the bike at an Easter event hosted by Joel’s Restaurant last year. Her mother, Brenda Mendez, said someone broke into their storage facility and stole the bike, along with other items.

“Everything was gone. Her bike was gone and then our winter clothes were gone,” she said “Half of the stuff was peed on so nothing was savable.”

Mendez said she contacted the police but they said it was a lost case.

Joel Gonzales, owner of Joel’s Restaurant, said every year his restaurant hosts the Easter event where Auriyah won the bike. He said after the girl’s win, he would see her around and she would thank him for the bike.

Gonzales said his wife learned about the missing bike and relayed the message to him.

“When my wife got back to me, that really got to me because these kids right now are going through a lot,” he said. “The school is not the same, they can’t go out and play like they used to and then on top of that, put icing on the cake by someone stealing their bike. It’s not good.”

Gonzales and his wife purchased a bike for Auriyah and delivered it to her home.

“When she saw that bike, her eyes opened up and she couldn’t believe it and she started crying,” Mendez said.

Mendez said she appreciates the Gonzales family graciously giving her daughter the bike.

“With the pandemic going on, it’s hard on a lot of people,” she said. “[They] took it out of [their] heart[s] to do that for her and it really touched my heart.”