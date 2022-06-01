LUBBOCK, Texas – A local favorite is working to get back on their feet after they were robbed last week. Picante’s restaurant at 3814 34th Street was broken into at around 3:30 a.m. A male and female can be seen on surveillance video breaking glass to get in to the restaurant.

“This makes anybody feel unsafe,” said Leticia Palos, Supervisor at Picante’s.

Palos said the situation reminded her of a robbery at the restaurant 5 years ago when she was held at gunpoint with several other employees.

“I’m glad that nobody was here and you know, there were no guns involved.”

The two individuals can also be seen on camera heading directly to the office to retrieve the safe and loading it into a car.

“It had to be somebody who worked here or had knowledge of the safe,” said Palos. “They took the safe and all the earnings we made that weekend.”

Employee’s paychecks were also taken, destroying their sense of safety in the workplace.

“It’s like when somebody breaks into your house and you go back to that house and you don’t feel right anymore. This is our second home, we’re here a lot, especially me,” said Palos.

Picante’s is offering a reward for any information that leads to identifying the two individuals.

To report any information you can call the Lubbock Police Detective Division at 806-775-2769

Case number: 22-19492

For more information you can head to Picante’s facebook here.