Local restaurants struggling, trying to stay open

LUBBOCK, Texas — Booths are empty, bar stools are being repainted, local restaurants are doing what they can to stay busy as they struggle to keep their employees paid.

“A lot of us are fighting for our lives, trying to remain open,” said Chris Berry, Lubbock Restaurant Association. “I’ve seen everyone who is still fighting evolving into some take out/drive through.”

Some businesses are seeing about five percent of what they normally bring in, and employees are switching to become delivery drivers. However, restaurants say this is a temporary fix and have had to face mass layoffs.

“Initially we had to cut at 20% of our staff which hurt tremendously, because we don’t want to lay anyone off.” Berry said. “A lot of my collegues have been anywhere to half of their employees gone, to 80% or all of them if they are shutting down.”

If you would like to help some of our local businesses you are encouraged to order delivery, use curbside meal services, or even get a gift card.