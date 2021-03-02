Local retirement home throws COVID-19 a going away party

LUBBOCK, Texas — One local retirement community threw a COVID-19 going away party Tuesday to celebrate their residents getting their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Calvert Home Health Care was able to administer dozens of vaccines to residents at Ventura Park Retirement. The facility commemorated the moment with a plaque on the wall and rang a bell in celebration.

“They’re setting that standard for our community that says ‘Hey, let’s get vaccinated,’ said Mayor Dan Pope. “Let’s make it safe for everyone, for ourselves, for our families [and] people that we love.”

Tami Houk, general manager at Ventura Place, said they’ve had difficulty getting access to vaccines and that they had to make numerous calls to make it happen.

“Anything that was considered a healthcare facility received the vaccine,” said Houk. “We are independent living. We’re a retirement community, and we fell into a gap.”

Houk said she admired the strength of their residents throughout the pandemic.

“I know the frontline workers are heroes, but guess what, my residents are heroes too,” said Houk. “These people are at high-risk categories, and they came through this like true champs.”

Residents getting vaccinated said the vaccine offered something to look forward to.

“Freedom more than anything said Vertie Arney, a resident at Ventura Place.

“To be able to see more people, interact with them,” said Mary Sheffield, another Ventura Place resident. “That would make me happy because I love people.”