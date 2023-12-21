LUBBOCK, Texas – For Jose Hernandez, riding motorcycles is an escape.

“Our bikes are our therapy,” Hernandez said. “That bike is keeping a lot of us alive. Some people choose drugs, some people choose to drink. We choose our bike. It’s just you, the road, the wind, and the view that you have and that’s it.”

With the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) reporting an average of one rider being killed each day in the state, that thrill can come to a screeching halt.

“Every time you throw your leg over the bike, you have to accept that every time you ride, there’s a certain amount of risk that you’re not going to be coming back after that ride,” said Spencer Jones, an 18-year-old motorcyclist.

According to TxDOT’s crash records as of Dec. 10, there have been 144 motorcycle-related crashes in Lubbock County in 2023. Those incidents resulted in 12 riders losing their lives, which is the most the area has seen in at least a decade.

“You can do everything possible to make sure you’re being seen, but it’s not going to work every time,” Hernandez said. “People will say ‘It’s just a bike, we don’t care,’ but people on those bikes have loved ones. We all have somebody that loves us and somebody we love.”

Motorcycle accidents this year in Lubbock County are up 10% from 2022. The close-knit motorcycle community said they’re beyond concerned with the upward trend.

“We all share a love for the same thing, so we’re somewhat connected,” Jones said. “Hearing about someone passing away or getting injured feels like hearing about someone in your family having to go to the hospital or passing away.”

Hernandez said many local motorcyclists have started riding in groups because there’s more safety in numbers.

“When you’re with a group, you’re more visible and people pay more attention to you,” Hernandez said. “When you’re by yourself, nobody’s paying attention to you.”

TxDOT said drivers should look twice for motorcycles on the roads to help save lives.

“We just want people to understand and share the road with us,” Hernandez said.

TxDOT’s Driver Safety Tips:

Take extra care when making a left turn. It is safest to let the motorcycle pass to avoid turning in front of the rider.

Pay special attention at intersections. Nearly one in three motorcycle fatalities happens at a roadway intersection.

Give driving your full attention. Even a momentary distraction, such as answering a phone call or changing the radio station, can have deadly consequences.

Look twice when changing lanes. Check mirrors, blind spots, and always use turn signals.

Give motorcycles room when passing them. Move over to the passing lane and don’t crowd the motorcyclist’s full lane.

Stay back. If you’re behind a motorcycle, always maintain a safe following distance. When a motorcyclist downshifts instead of applying the brake to slow down, it can catch drivers off guard since there are no brake lights to signal reduced speed.

Slow down. Obey posted speed limits and drive to conditions.

To learn more, visit LookTwiceTexas.com.