LUBBOCK, Texas — Primary Election Day in Lubbock featured several close races, including one that is headed for a runoff.

The Judge of County Court at Law #2 race will result in a runoff between Tom Brummett, who received 42.78 percent of the vote, and Bob Nebb, who received 41.01 percent, according to final unofficial results.

Chris Wanner was also in the race but received just 16.21 percent of the vote. The incumbent, Drue Farmer, did not run for another term.

The runoff for that election will be May 22.

In the race for Lubbock County Judge, incumbent Curtis Parrish received 51.61 percent of the vote to defeat Gary Boren.

Jordan Rackler defeated Chad Seay in a narrow race for County Commissioner, Precinct 4. Rackler nabbed 73 more votes than Seay.

Incumbent Lance Cansino got 52.89 percent of the vote to keep his spot as Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 against challenger T.J. McAuley.

Ann-Marie Carruth lost the race for 72nd District Judge to challenger John Grace, who received 53.82 percent of the vote.

Take a look at the full results below.