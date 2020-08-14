Local school adds ‘Mighty Shield’ to help protect students from COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Southcrest Christian School is adding a new tool to help protect its students for the upcoming school year.

“We have been working diligently all summer with all the guidelines that come to us that come from T.E.A., the American Academy of Pediatrics, from our accreditation agencies,” said Shonda Mayer, Intermediate Principal at Southcrest Christian School.

Mayer said that in addition to increased sanitizing and mask wearing for students and faculty, students will be given a plastic, portable shield called ‘Mighty Shield‘ to use at their desks. She said students will be able sanitize the shield and even take it home.

Lane Kotara, a co-creator of the product, said the idea for Mighty Shield stemmed from her and a friend wanting to help teachers and students get back into classrooms.

“If [Mighty Shield] can help with not spreading any type of germ, that’s just a home run, just a home run for us,” she said.

Mayer said the school will be offering in-school learning only and that they will be looking for substitute teachers all year. To find out more information about substitute teaching at Southcrest Christian School click here.