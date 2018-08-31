Local sergeant receives First Responder of Distinction Award

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Kiwanis Club of Lubbock with Quick Quack Car Wash presented Sgt. Joseph Rosendo as the 2nd First Responder of Distinction Award recipient. First Responders are honored for their outstanding dedication, bravery, and service of first responders in the Lubbock Community on the job, or off.

Sgt. Rosendo, came from and grew up in the same community which he is now a volunteer. As a young man he was a member of the Lubbock Warriors Boxing Club and had several role models who were Lubbock Police Officers. He followed their influence and after college he became an officer and is currently a sergeant.

He is also one of the head coaches of the boxing club, and helps to train youth offering them advice and encouraging a positive track, as well as encouraging them to pursue a higher education much like he was encouraged.

This is a monthly award and presentation. The public is welcomed to nominate local first responders here.

