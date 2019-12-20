Local soldier comes home, surprises father for holidays

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock soldier surprised his family on Friday as he returned home for the holidays.

Tazmin Salas is training to be a nurse in the army and hasn’t seen his family since June. He was able to return home for the holidays, and showed up at Llano Logistics Friday to surprise his father, Cesar Salas, at work.

Photo Credit: KLBK/KAMC’s David Ewerz

“When i walked in i was pretty busy,” Cesar Salas said. “I wasn’t sure what was going on until i looked this direction. Wow, it’s hard to explain.”

Tazmin says he’s happy to be home and will get to spend some much-needed time with his family.