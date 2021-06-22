Local stores see shortage of lawn mowers

LUBBOCK, Texas – Local stores said they are seeing a shortage in lawn mowers this summer.

Gilbert Gonzalez, assistant manager at Sutherlands Homebase, said with the weather mix Lubbock has had, many people are out buying lawn mowers. However, he said he doesn’t have as many as usual in stock.

“In years past, we would have two or three hundred lawn mowers available,” said Gonzalez. “Right now we’ve got 30, 40 lawn mowers, that’s it — not very many.”

Gonzalez said he’s seen fewer shipments coming in from the manufacturing side.

“We order them, we just don’t get them in,” said Gonzalez. “You know, it could be a manufacturing plant in Ohio and they just don’t have the labor, the materials — there’s a whole lot of reasons why.”

Nigel Williams, the owner of Needing Every Prayer Lawn Service, said he has seen a lot of business lately and that the shortage in lawn mowers caused him to change equipment.

“[The pandemic] made it hard for anything out of the country that we were needing,” said Williams. “Normally we use Honda walk-behind commercial mowers, but there’s a shortage on those, so now it’s hard to find Honda motors, so I had to change to eXmark.”

Gonzalez said while there is a limited supply of lawn mowers, there is one product his store has not seen as much demand on.

“I do have some of the old fashioned reel mowers,” said Gonazlez. “You push that thing and it’ll cut.”