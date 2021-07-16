Local support for family of Sgt. Joshua Bartlett and first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas– Local businesses in the Lubbock area have shown support for first responders and the family of Sgt. Joshua Bartlett, who was killed during a SWAT standoff in Levelland Thursday.

Some Businesses are taking donations in person and over the phone to assist the family with expenses.

Sharp Shooters Safe & Gun started accepting donations for the family through cash, check, and card. Vista Bank is accepting donations to an account opened for Sgt. Bartlett’s family.

Local restaurants have shown support for first responders by providing meals for those who were on scene overnight, and many have continued that support. Several have offered free meals or drinks to first responders. Mosaic Sandwich Company in Levelland opened a tab to give free meals to first responders.

Coffee 211, also in Levelland, offered free beverages to first responders for July 16 and July 17. Many others have shown support by tying blue ribbons around trees.

There is also a one mile run, in front of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office in honor of Sgt. Bartlett. The run is to take place July 16 at 7pm.

