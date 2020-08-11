Local task force arrests 45 suspects in two days

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. On August 06 – 08, 2020, Texas DPS Special Agents, Texas DPS Highway Patrol Troopers, and South Plains Auto Theft Task Force Agents combatted violent crimes in the Lubbock area by conducting a joint operation. As a result, 45 suspects were arrested and charged with the following crimes.

Operation results:

2 arrest – Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 (less than 1 gr.)

5 arrest – Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 (1-4 gr.)

3 arrest – Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 (4-200 gr.)

1 arrest – Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 (4-400 gr.)

1 arrest – Man/Delivery Controlled Substance PG1 (1-4 gr.)

1 arrest – Man/Delivery Controlled Substance PG1 (4-200 gr.)

1 arrest – Man/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 (4-200 gr.) and Evading arrest.

1 arrest – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Money Laundering

1 arrest – Theft of Firearm and Possession of Marijuana 2-4 ounces

1 arrest – Theft of Firearm Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 (less than 1 gr.)

1 arrest – Possession of Marijuana – 10 ounces

1 arrest – Felon in Poss. of Firearm & Man/Delivery Controlled Substance PG1 (4-200 gr.)

2 arrest – Felon in Possession of Firearm

1 arrest – Felon in Possession of Firearm, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 (1-4 gr.)

1 arrest – Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 (4-200 gr.)

1 arrest – Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 (less than 1 gram) as well as Federal Probation Violation Original Charge – Counterfeiting

1 arrest – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

1 arrest – Assault Family Violence

1 arrest – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and POCS, PG 1, 1- 4 gr.

1 arrest – Burglary of a Building

1 arrest – Fail to Register Sex Offender

1 arrest – Hockley County Warrant Possession of Marijuana (less than 2 oz.)

1 arrest – Bond Surrender (Criminal Trespassing)

6 arrest – Traffic/Local Warrants

Fugitive arrests

2 arrest – Theft

1 arrest – Possession of Controlled Substance (4-200 gr.)

2 arrest – Parole Violation Warrant (POCS, PG 1, 4-200 gr.)

1 arrest – Parole Violation Warrant (Burglary of Habitation)

1 arrest – Parole Violation Warrant (Theft 30k-150K, POCS)

1 arrest – Parole Violation Warrant (Resisting Arrest w/ Deadly Weapon)

Gang Member Identification to be entered/revalidated in TxGang

16 Gang members Identified

Seizures:

Methamphetamines – 109.00 grams

Cocaine – 2.00 grams

THC – 212.00 grams

Marijuana – 12.16 ounces

U.S. Currency – $7,680.00

Weapons – 8 (4 confirmed stolen)

Stolen Vehicles – 1

Other Agency Assist