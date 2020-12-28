Local TDCJ officer dies, related to COVID-19

PLAINVIEW, Texas — A Plainview corrections officer, V. Phillip Holbert, 58, lost his life, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced on Monday.

“TDCJ is grieving the loss of an employee that is connected to the COVID-19 virus,” a statement said.

Holbert had 24 years of service with TDCJ — 14 years as a correctional officer. He was assigned to the Formby State Jail In Plainview.

“He tested positive for COVID-19, and was admitted to a hospital on December 15,” TDCJ said. “His condition deteriorated and he was transferred to University Medical Center in Lubbock where he died on December 27, 2020.”

Officer Holbert leaves behind his wife, three daughters, three grandchildren and his sister Teresa Overstreet, who is also a correctional officer at the Formby Unit.

TDCJ said 29 employees have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.