Local travel advisor weighs in on travel safety and coronavirus

LUBBOCK Texas- Local travel advisors said some of their clients have expressed concerns about traveling due to the coronavirus.

“The biggest thing right now people are calling and asking us if should [they] cancel [their] trip,” said Lindsay Foerster, CEO of Foerster Travel.

Foerster said airlines are trying to incentivize people to travel due to a fear of traveling.

“We had some clients that were looking to go to Vegas, in the next couple of weeks,” she said. And, you know, they could fly from Lubbock and stay for a few nights and one of the five star resorts for less than $600 for two people.”

Foester said this is not the first time people have worried about health outbreaks.

“In 2018 we dealt with a Ebola. In 2016 we dealt with Zika,” she said. “A couple years before that we dealt with H1N1 and so these viruses are not new to us in this industry.”

She said travelers should not be alarmed since most travel advisor businesses follow recommendations from major agencies such as the Centers for Disease and Control and the World Health Organization.

“My biggest piece of advice for people right now is that if you have travel in the next couple of months like you’re not going next week,” said Foerster. You know just just wait it out things are changing every single day.