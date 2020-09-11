Local United Methodist Church to send tarps to hurricane-damaged Southeast Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — As many Texans still deal with damage in the wake of Hurricane Laura, the United Methodist Church of Northwest Texas gathered tarps Thursday to help repair the roofs of damaged homes.

The Methodist disaster relief team loaded up dozens of tarps formerly used on billboards to send to Houston this weekend.

The tarps were donated by Lamar Advertising, and Charlie Brown, the disaster relief coordinator for the church, added that these “billboard tarps” are even better at patching up holes than the ones used by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“These are the big billboards that you’d see by the side of the road … Instead of throwing them away and ending up in some dirt pile somewhere, these are going to be used for a very good use,” Brown said.

He emphasized how grateful he and his team were for the donations, and he hopes they can help bring a semblance of normalcy back for those living in the devastated areas.

“We had a real, real need and use for these, and [Lamar Advertising] really came through,” Brown said.

The manager of Lamar Advertising in Lubbock and Amarillo, Mark Sankovich, said that donating the tarps was simple and knowing that “just one tarp could keep somebody dry for a night” made all their hard work worth it.

“Knowing that they’re actually going to have a home, they’re actually going to help people is awesome … It means a lot to us,” Sankovich said.

After the relief team delivers the supplies in Houston, local disaster teams will distribute them to those in need. Brown said that until then, the team asks for prayers and any donations that could help them in their disaster relief.

“We do this every year as the hurricanes come through. We are always looking for ways to be able to help even if they’re not in the South Plains area. We are finding ways to help our fellow man,” Brown said.

If you’re interested in learning more about how you can help their relief team, you can go to www.umcor.org