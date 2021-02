LUBBOCK, Texas -- The pandemic has caused people to struggle in many different ways. But with a variety of programs, ranging from rental assistance to counseling and immigration services, Catholic Charities of Lubbock has helped a lot of folks make ends meet during these trying times.

“We've been working very closely with the City of Lubbock to provide rent assistance for folks who've been impacted by COVID, so that's been very, very helpful,” said Cynthia Quintanilla, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Lubbock. “Some families have a need not just for one month's rent, but for multiple months, because when COVID hit they lost their job and had to be laid off.”