Local vape shops respond to possible e-cigarette flavor ban

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, two local vape shops responded to President Trump who is seeking to ban flavored e-cigarettes.

The idea to ban these types of e-cigarettes follows more than 450 lung related illnesses and six deaths, as well as an increase in youth vaping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Danielle Gilbert, manager of Electric Cloud Vapes, said the ban would affect their business negatively.

“It’ll hurt us in a very horrible way,” Gilbert said. “There’s five employees in just this shop alone. We have families, owners who have built their life around this.”

Gilbert and Ike Monies, manager of Juicey Juice Vapes, both said majority of their customers come for flavored e-cigarettes.

“It’s going to force us to go back to smoking, and that’s ultimately not the goal in vaping,” Gilbert Monies said.

Ike Monies said children will still find a way to get flavored e-cigarettes.

“It’s not going to stop you from getting things that are not at the store,” Ike Monies said.

Gilbert Monies added e-cigarette flavors aren’t responsible for getting people sick.

“It’s the THC cartridges that are thickened with Vitamin E acetate,” Gilbert said.

However, Dr. Andre Shakespeare, pulmonologist for Covenant Medical Group, said in a recent interview, there isn’t enough research into vapes to be sure.

“There’s not actually a diagnosis of vaping toxicity as the diagnosis,” Shakespeare said. “I think through the process of elimination, we might have an opinion that it might be linked to that, but we don’t even know enough about it to say or to even have a formal diagnosis in our literature.”

Shakespeare believes flavored e-cigarettes are the problem.

“Especially the flavored type of vaping, i think that’s the most suspect in this whole picture,” Shakespeare said.

Despite the ban, both businesses believe they will stay in business.

“We have other things to offer besides the vape liquids so we’ll get by,” Monies said.

Accroding to the FDA, they will release more information about how the organization plans to implement the ban.