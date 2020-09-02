Local vet clinic lends a hand to Lubbock’s Meals on Wheels

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Lubbock’s Meals on Wheels hosted their first free vet clinic session for pets. While the nonprofit has had a pet program at their facility since 1991, they have typically only provided pet food, toys and some subsidized vet care for their clients’ animals in the past.

“We now serve over 408 dogs and cats,” said Mary Gerlach, Assistant Director of Lubbock Meals on Wheels. “We had a veterinarian reach out to us and offer to do some free care for the pets of some of our clients.”

Now, thanks to the generosity of one local veterinarian, they will be able to provide free minor vet care on the first of every month for pets. With Tuesday being the first day of the clinic, they served 12 pets, but they hope to be able to serve more as they continue to partner with Meals on Wheels.

“When we started out, it was simply taking pet food to people to help offset the cost of their pet food and to make sure they weren’t sharing their meals with their pets,” said Gerlach. “It’s grown quite a bit, we have a lot more pets on it now, but we also have a lot more people on it.”

Gerlach said as they’ve grown, they have been able to provide more services to pets by partnering with different veterinarians in the community. However, they have still had to pay for those services.

With this clinic stepping up, they will be able to preserve more of their budget for some of their other pet services.

“Now we’re also able to help with some minor veterinary care, some grooming that is necessary for the pet’s well-being, nail trims—that kind of thing,” said Gerlach. “That’s going to help us save some of that budget because this veterinarian has offered to do a limited basis of free services.”

Due to COVID-19, Meals on Wheels has had to cancel several of the fundraisers they rely on to help build their budget throughout the year. When the clinic realized this, they wanted to lend a hand and see how they could provide some support.

“They have always been interested in our organization, and they just said that they support what we do. And during these times, they wanted to reach out and help in some way,” said Gerlach.

However, the veterinarian told Meals on Wheels they would like to remain anonymous. According to Gerlach, they just wanted to lend a hand and provide some extra support for the community and not to get any extra business.

Meals on Wheels will continue to hold the clinic on the first of every month – but they are always looking for volunteers to help deliver meals daily and to provide transportation for their pets to the clinic when necessary. If you’re interested in volunteering, go to https://lubbockmealsonwheels.org/ to learn how to sign up.