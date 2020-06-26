Local veteran family receives notes of love in future home

LUBBOCK, Texas – One local veteran family received hand-written-messages of support and encouragement from the Lubbock community on the wooden frames of their future home.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Russell Snodgrass and his family were given the news that they would be receiving a new home in March of this year.

The home was donated, in part, through non-profit organization called West Texas Hero Homes, Inc. which provides mortgage free homes for local and wounded military veterans.

“It gives them confidence in their lives a place where they can feel sheltered and not have to worry about how they’re going to pay the rent the next month,” said Robert Wood, owner of Escondido Ranch.

Grocery chain H-E-B also helped with the materialization cost of the house. Other organizations involved also included Operation FINALLY Home and West Texas Home Builders Association.

Ashley Snodgrass said her husband encountered a series of injuries while serving in action which left him partially paralyzed. He also suffers from post traumatic stress disorder.

“[Russell] has gone back and forth with back pain and weakness and five weeks after we had our twin girls he could not walk, his legs were not operating, he had no feelings or sensations so he was in a wheel chair for about six weeks”

She said the new home will give them an opportunity to focus on his health and their children. She said the new home will also provide more accessibility in the event he has to use a wheelchair again.

Petty Officer Snodgrass said he was overwhelmed with emotion upon seeing all of the support from the community.

“It’s pretty amazing to see all the people that just absolutely embrace [me] and my family and they give freely of themselves, and that’s how our country should be,” he said.

He said he’s happy that the home will provide enough space for his family of six.

“The grown boys don’t have to share a room anymore they can have their own room,” he said. “We couldn’t afford to have a big enough house for them to have their own rooms and for the girls to have their own bathrooms and for my wife to have something nice because she deserves it.”

Snodgrass said he plans on paying it forward by helping other veterans who are facing emotional hardship. He recommends people reach out to veterans and citizens to let them know people care.