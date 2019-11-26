Local veteran hopes to open free art gallery

LUBBOCK, Texas – A local veteran hopes to open a free art gallery, displaying the paintings of other veterans and even local artists.

Charles Alexander is a U.S. Army veteran suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. His love of art has inspired him to start the “Social.22 Art Studio and Gallery,” an online marketplace for veterans to display their art.

The number 22 is in reference to the number of veterans that commit suicide daily.

Alexander and his wife Michelle have collected over 200 pieces of art this year. They hope to purchase a space to display this art in 2020.

“It doesn’t matter where the location is. We’re not looking for anything fancy. We just need a place for people to socialize and have a place to go,” said Alexander.

If you’d like to donate, you can visit the gallery on Facebook, email at studio.22artstudioandgallery@gmail.com or call at (806)-368-9448.