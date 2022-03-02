LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Members of Lubbock’s VFW Post 2466, the Purple Heart, Chapter 0900, the American Legion, Post 575, and the Friends of the Monument of Courage will host a candlelight vigil at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, March 4, at the Monument of Courage, located at 84th Street and Nashville Avenue, to pray for Ukraine and the citizens who continue to fight for their freedom and democracy.

“We are all troubled by the horrendous situation in Ukraine,” said Lubbock City Councilmember Randy Christian. “This gathering is an opportunity for Lubbock citizens to pray for and honor the brave men and women who are fighting for their country’s independence. The Ukrainians are showing tremendous courage, so it’s only fitting to meet at Lubbock’s Monument of Courage.”

All citizens are encouraged to attend this prayer and candlelight gathering.

“Freedom is not just an American trait — it is a gift from freedom-loving patrons,” said Benny Guerrero, incoming chair of Lubbock’s Veterans Advisory Committee. “Right now, a recipient of that gift is under attack. Even though we can’t join Ukraine in their fight for freedom, we stand shoulder to shoulder in supporting Ukraine’s fight for freedom at this candlelight vigil.”

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)