Local Veterans read a book about unity to elementary students on Veterans Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — This Veterans Day, a group of local veterans met students at Harwell Elementary to read the book “Blue Sky White Stars.”

The book discusses the importance of unity despite differences. This is the second year principal Anna Torres has organized the event, after being inspired while participating in last year’s Honor Flight.

Casey Poindexter, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam said he appreciates the recognition of local veterans.

“It’s important to realize that for those people who have written a blank check for the country they live in, to do what they do,” he said, “and I’m still amazed at the people who do that. It’s an important day in our history and it’s an important thing to be known.”

For many service members from the Vietnam War era, their homecoming was one of shame, not celebration, so Veterans Day is important to them.

“I had two uncles who were both in the service that made it home in WWII, and when I came back from the honor flight we were greeted at the airport as people that were veterans,” Poindexter said. “When I came home from Vietnam, we were spit on.”

Students from the fourth grade leadership program were appreciative of their service.

“I think because to honor our family members and other people to honor them as they served and the people who moved on,” said Jon Jaramillo, from the program.

“Blue Sky White Stars” is described as an homage to the American Flag, celebrating everything from Betsy Ross to the Civil Rights movement. Fourth grader Maria Torres said it’s the perfect choice.

“Blue Sky White Stars, because it’s about living in America and there are many differences but we’re all the same,” she said.