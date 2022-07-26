The following is a press release from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466:



LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — At 5:30 PM on Tuesday, 26 July 2022, Veterans who served in Korea will be honored by the Korean-American Association. While the Armistice was signed 69 years ago, on 27 July 1953 which ended combat operations of the Korean War, the contributions of the American Soldier continue to make an impact in the region. Today, there are approximately 30,000 American troops serving in the Korean Peninsula who serve as a deterrent to North Korean aggression. These troops are often called upon to defend the 38th Parallel and for that, Korean-Americans are grateful for the sacrifice and are coming to Lubbock VFW to honor this group of forgotten heroes.

The ceremony is being planned and coordinated by the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466 and Military Order of the Purple Heart 0900. The ceremony will begin at 5:30 PM at the Lubbock VFW Post 2466 located at 501 114th St, Lubbock, Texas, east of HWY 87.

Honoring the sacrifice of these veterans ensures that their contributions are never forgotten and serve to inspire our youth to answer the call of the trumpet, should the United States ever call on them.

Please contact Lubbock VFW Chief of Staff Benny Guerrero at vfwpostcommander2466@gmail.com or (760) 470 1154.

(Press release from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466)