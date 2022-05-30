LUBBOCK, Texas – A platoon of Vietnam veterans from the Marine Corps gathered together this morning for a reunion honoring the sacrifices of their fallen brothers. A gathering they’ve had for the past 25 years.

“I just knew this was my calling, something I had to do. My only thought was about them, I really didn’t think about myself and I just prayed that I did the right thing every day,” said Lawrence Wilson, a First Platoon Commander who retired as a Captain.

Wilson was only 23-years-old when he guided up to 40 Marines through battle.

“They didn’t come over as a unit, they met each other in Vietnam and they got to know one another and they bonded so well and they fought well. They took care of each other, and even took care of enemy wounded and civilian kids that were there,” said Wilson.

One of the men in the platoon was Jerry Lucero, a Lance Corporal who was only 18 at the time. Lucero served as a tunnel rat in vietnam, also known as an underground search and destroy soldier where he was injured on the frontlines.

“The day I got shot, me and two other Marines ran out towards the gunfire to try to help some wounded Marines, I didn’t think twice,” said Lucero.

The platoon now reunites every two years, reflecting on their service.

“I never could remember a lot of stuff that happened in Vietnam, but when I started going to the reunions and talking about it and reminiscing about it, my memories started coming back to what I did, and I had a hard job with it,” said Lucero.

The journey was not easy for the Marines, missing out on a proper Hero’s Welcome after returning from combat.

“People didn’t like us because we were in Vietnam. They called us names, they spit in our face and they did all kinds of stuff,” recalls Lucero, “Guys were scared or afraid to wear their uniform because they didn’t want to face the consequences.”

Despite the backlash, Lucero and his platoon remained proud to serve their country.

“I was never afraid to wear my uniform. I wore it anywhere, anywhere in the world with pride. This uniform I have right now, I wear it with a lot of pride” said Lucero.

A reunion in honor of their commitment to the flag, their brothers, and the heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice.