Local volunteers donate hundreds of snacks to students in need

LUBBOCK, Texas — One Lubbock woman has been delivering snack packs and organizing volunteers in her area to help support her local community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once a week, Marty Groves and her volunteers drop off snacks packed to over one hundred houses in the north and east lubbock area.

“We just knew the kids and the students needed assistance during this time. I mean who is going to remember that a student is doing online and the parents are frustrated? You know how hard that is and that was just some kind of glimmer of light and hope would be to put together these snack packs,” said Groves.

Groves has been getting most of their snacks from local food banks, but recently they actually ran out of snacks leaving groves to scramble.

That was when a local church saw her need and dropped off a huge number of snacks to her porch.

“In all the tragedy and difficulty of the COVID-19 it has been a uniting effort for the community to just come together and love on each other and to care for each other and nobody wants any credit or care about any credit,” said Groves.

What she thought was going to be a few weeks, quickly turned into a few months, but volunteer Leslie Moss said the need hasn’t gone away

“These snack packs have been pretty critical to get families through those days where the kids need that little extra crunch for nutrition,” said Moss.

For volunteers like Sarah Pena its more than just getting out of the house

“It’s a great way to give back to the community and to serve others and showing them that love give them the encouragement they need,” said Pena.

Both Groves and her volunteers don’t plan to stop any time soon.

“I foresee doing this for a long time cause I don’t think covid is going away any time soon,” said Pena.

All hope the community will come together for each other.

“Lubbock is only as good as the whole, so it takes everybody,” said Moss.

Those interested in donating can contact Groves through the Lubbock Youth Leadership Academy website.