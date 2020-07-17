Local wineries hit hard by pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas- English Newsom Cellars at Caprock said they’ve been economically impacted by the pandemic due to the mandated closures of bars and other establishments serving mainly alcohol.

Mariah Deardorff, tasting room manager at English Newsom Cellars at Caprock, said 80 percent of their revenue came from their wine tasting room.

“The tasting room is completely closed, the only sales that come out of this room are, to-go, be it curbside, or just a hand off at the door, have a nice day kind of thing,” she said.

She said she misses interacting with customers and worries about the future.

“The longer it goes on, we start to wonder how much longer can we go on because we still have costs that come up all the time like watering the vineyard taking care of the grounds,” she said. “We kind of wonder how long can we sustain this when our main source of revenue is closed.”

David Mueller, winemaker at English Newsom Cellars at Caprock, said the closure has prompted an excess of wine left unsold. He said they’ve had to purchase an additional storage unit.

“Its frustrating having to be closed in general we don’t really like being lumped in with the bars we feel like we are an agricultural community,” he said,”We produce a product we grow our own grapes and so really.”

In addition, Mueller said employees have reduced hours and that they’re having to work to bottle more wine with less people.

Deardorff said they’re embracing online sales and that she encourages people to support their local wineries by making purchases at local grocery stores.