Local woman creates no cost program to help people get groceries during COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman created a program that delivers food and other items to residents who have difficulty leaving their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is called Invisible Angels and it delivers to people at no additional cost.

“A person came to me and said, ‘Y’all are angels,'” founder Susan Wierzba said. “The invisible part is the delivery. When we deliver for people, there is no contact.”

Wierzba said she created the program after finding out she had an autoimmune disease.

“I couldn’t go out and do these things so I thought, ‘I can create a platform, and have volunteers do the delivery for me,'” she said.

Wierzba said she took to Facebook and got a large response of people wanting to do the deliveries. After creating the website in one night, she found there was an urgent need for the services.

“There were a lot of people who couldn’t pick up their prescriptions,” she said. “The big one was toilet paper. Nobody had toilet paper and we scrounged Lubbock, looking for toilet paper and Kleenex and alcohol sanitizer.”

Wierzba said she’s grateful she was able to create a platform that helps so many people but she credits the good samaritans of Lubbock for its success.

“Lubbock is a place of caring individuals. When there’s a need, people are coming out of the woodwork to help,” she said.

Rosa Garcia, a volunteer with the program, said she’s been able to build connections through her volunteer work.

“Some of these folks had to have no contact with anyone outside of their home. So there are several times that I have delivered that they actually come to the door, and we speak to each other through the door, so I’ve spent 30 minutes talking to them.”

She stresses that service during this time is necessary and encourages more people to volunteer.

“One of the things that we have to remember as a society is that kindness is going to be the key that’s going to get us through this pandemic,” she said. “These type of projects like Invisible Angels are the type of projects that we really need to get involved in to start helping our community, not only to grow, but to be able to get through this pandemic.”