Local woman escapes kidnapping down the street from Rush Elementary School

LUBBOCK, Texas — It was a petrifying morning for Brynn Stewart – who escaped an attempted kidnapping at 9 o’clock this morning right down the street from Rush Elementary School.

“I was just in doubt, like, you always see them on Facebook, but you never think it’s actually gonna happen to you,” said Stewart.

Stewart was walking on 17th and Salem when she felt like a man wearing a hat and a mask was following her. She crossed the street to get out of his way, but then followed her.

“You don’t ever know how you’re actually going to react in one of those situations until you’re in that situation,” said Stewart.

It wasn’t long after that he quickly approached her and said ‘Are you scared?’ before grabbing her from behind. Stewart kicked and screamed to get away from him — and luckily she did.

She saw a Ring doorbell on a nearby home and ran there to make sure the situation was caught on camera.

“I started clicking my watch and pulling my phone out that was attached to me. So I started pulling that out, and I started running,” said Stewart.

Stewart said she pressed the side button on her Apple watch five times – a quick way to call 9-1-1.

While she feels blessed to be safe now and thanks everyone involved, Stewart said she wants other people to be aware of what she did so they can also protect themselves. The most important thing is being aware of your surroundings.

The suspect was wearing all black with only his neck visible. If you have any details about the person who did this call Lubbock Police.