Local woman speaks on her experience receiving a COVID-19 antibody treatment

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s been just over a month since Governor Greg Abbott announced that Lubbock would start receiving shipments of Bamlanivimab, an antibody therapy to treat COVID-19. Now over 200 people in Lubbock have received the treatment, including Annabel Salcido.

Salcido has an autoimmune disease, and on December 10 she found out she had COVID-19.

“I was scared because I felt it in my lungs,” said Salcido.

After consulting her doctor, she was told she qualified for the antibody therapy.

“And she asked if I would be willing to try it and I said yes. So I had it on that same day that I was diagnosed with COVID,” said Salcido.

The infusion took one hour, but over the next few days the drug worked fast.

“I didn’t feel it at all until possibly the next day or the day after,” said Salcido.

While the drug is relatively new, Salcido only saw positive effects. Covenant Hospital said that’s usually the case.

“We are not seeing any [negative] effects from it — [it] really is just the one hour infusion then us monitoring you after,” said Director of Cancer and infusion services for Covenant Health, Shelly Biggs.

The drug was also aimed at helping Lubbock lower rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations, and Covenant said it’s working.

“If you look at our numbers you have to assume that some of the hospitalization reductions are efforts to treat people earlier,” said Biggs.

Salcido said she believes that this treatment was a game changer for her.

“I thank God that that infusion was available. Because you know, sometimes you know. And I know that it helped me, because I could have been hit a lot harder and I didn’t,” said Salcido.

And she is thankful she won’t have to spend Christmas alone.

“I really thought I was still going to be really sick. And as you can tell I’m not so thank God for that,” said Salcido.

Bamlanivimab is free for those who qualify, and Covenant is receiving shipments of the drug weekly. Covenant said if someone tests positive, they should check with their doctor to see if they qualify for the treatment.