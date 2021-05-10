Locals line up for the beloved Thai Pepper’s reopening

LUBBOCK, Texas — After months of silence, Thai Pepper opened its doors to a line of people patiently waiting to place their orders.

Just days after their announcement on their Facebook page that the beloved restaurant would be reopening, the news spread like wildfire.

The post had over a thousand likes and hundreds of comments from residents praising the Thai restaurant’s return.

The big day arrived, and the orders flew in the moment the open sign lit.

“The first place I ever went to when I moved here and a friend brought me, and I’ve been coming ever since,” commended one dining guest.

“I’ve been calling since 1:00, and I never got through, so I just came up and placed it here,” commented another guest.

The restaurant’s reputation stirred up new interest, as well as their long-time following.

“Heard about it from most of my friends on campus. They really like the place. I might as well try it out for the first time,” commented a college student.

People came from all over the area to order their favorite dish. The future of the beloved restaurant had been uncertain after the owner, known by the locals as ‘Kool’ passed away in January from COVID-19.

The last time food came out of the kitchen was January 28. The family served food to celebrate what would have been their father’s 70th birthday.

The family said it was not easy to decide to reopen. Kool’s daughter-in-law, Celeste Alvarado, said the decision came down to it being what Kool would have wanted.

“It’s been tough, but we keep our heads up high and keep on going,” said Alvarado. “He’s very proud of his family. I know he would like to keep it going.”