Lockney ISD closes schools after employee tests positive

LOCKNEY, Texas — On Monday, Lockney Independent School District announced that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

The press release by Lockney ISD said one of the staff members tested positive 24 hours after experiencing the onset of symptoms.

The press release said the individual quickly went in to quarantine and notified the superintendent.

Lockney ISD closed all campuses that the employee had accessed since Thursday, August 13th, and began sanitation measures and contact tracing protocols, the press release said.

The timeline of the exposure, provided by the press release, is as follows:

Initial Notification of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Test Result

Saturday, August 15th: On the evening of August 15th, theemployee recognized a low grade fever below 100.4 degrees. Sunday, August 16th: Upon waking the employee continued toexhibit a low grade fever. Immediately called for appointment for acute COVID-19 Test. The lab confirmed a positive result before the employee left the clinic. Upon exiting the clinic, the employee notified LISD Superintendent, Jim Baum of the positive test.

Action Taken After Notification

LISD Principals were notified of confirmed positive results andcampus isolation was ordered. Being the Sunday prior to the start of school several teachers were on campus preparing for the week. Teachers on all campuses with exposure were asked to leave the campus. LISD Administration notified all faculty and staff of the lab-confirmed positive test and postponed in-service activities on Monday, August 17, until noon to allow the custodial and

II. maintenance staff an opportunity to thoroughly sanitize all campuses.

III. Information Dissemination

Sunday, August 16th, 2020: Employee Notification of Lab-Confirmed Positive Test Superintendent Notified/Local Contact Tracing Map Initiated Staff Notice of Lab-Confirmed Case and Call to Close Campuses forSunday Afternoon and Monday Morning Judge Marty Lucke Notified of Lab-Confirmed Case Texas Department of State Health Services Notified Texas Department of State Health Services Epidemiologist Contacted Formal Contact Tracing Assistance Initiated with Eight Faculty/StaffMembers Identified As Having Close Contact with Lab-ConfirmedPositive Individual. All Staff Identified as Close Contact Are Notified of Exposure and AreExcluded for Fourteen Days of Self-Isolation. Remainder of Faculty/Staff is Notified of Non-Exposure Status Monday, August 17th, 2020 Public Notice of Lab-Confirmed Case is Provided Sanitation Measures are Exercised to Ensure Safety of Staff and Students

Here is the full press release.