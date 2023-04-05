LOCKNEY, Texas — An employee with the Lockney Independent School District was placed on administrative leave after the district received “multiple reports” that an employee was “engaged in educator misconduct” with at least one student, according to a press release obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

Lockney ISD Superintendent Jim Baum said administration received the reports during the last week of March and immediately contacted law enforcement. The employee was placed on leave on April 3, Baum said.

Baum said both the school district and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the reports.

“Inappropriate relationships between District employees and students are never tolerated,” Baum stated in a press release.