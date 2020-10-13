Lockney ISD to close all campuses Tuesday

LOCKNEY, Texas — Lockney Independent School District will close all of its campuses on Tuesday, October 13, superintendent Jim Baum said in an email Monday.

According to Baum, campuses are being closed “to address cleaning and planning needs arising from COVID-19.”

According to Baum, six students and one staff member tested positive for the virus in the last two days. More than 70 people were sent home due to contact tracing.

Lockney Elementary and Junior High will resume on-campus classes Wednesday, while Lockney High School will resume classes remotely Wednesday.