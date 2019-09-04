Lockney teen killed in Tuesday crash, DPS says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lockney teen was killed in a crash Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, the crash happened just before 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, about 10 miles northwest of Lockney.

Nehemaih Ascencio, 18, from Lockney was travelling westbound on FM 2286, when Ramiro Gonzales, 53, attempted to make a left turn into a private drive.

Gonzales turned left in front of Ascencio and crashed into his vehicle. Ascencio was pronounced dead at the scene and Gonzales was transported to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.