Logan’s Roadhouse to bring back American Hero Wednesdays

NASHVILLE (March 5, 2020) – Logan’s Roadhouse – the Real American Roadhouse – is honoring real American heroes who bravely serve our nation with the return of its American Hero Wednesdays.

From March 11 until Memorial Day, May 25, the leading steakhouse is treating all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel to a free American Roadhouse Meal with the purchase of an entrée of $8.99 or more every Wednesday between 3-6 p.m. at participating locations.

Guests who dine in uniform or present their badge as proof of service during American Hero Wednesdays will have the opportunity to choose from a variety of hearty entrées, each served with two sides, like the 6-ounce hand-cut Sirloin, Wood-Grilled Chicken or Southern Fried Fish. The menu may vary by location.

“At Logan’s Roadhouse, we are dedicated to supporting our courageous men and women in uniform,” said Chief Marketing Officer Brad Jacobus. “We are proud to serve those who serve, so we invite all veterans and active duty military to visit Logan’s Roadhouse every American Hero Wednesday for a free meal as a small token of our appreciation for their dedication to our country.”

In 2019, Logan’s Roadhouse announced a major partnership with Folds of Honor. Logan’s Roadhouse is asking guests to give a little to help those who gave all by donating to the nonprofit with the purchase of a meal. All of the proceeds made from the campaign will benefit Folds of Honor and its mission to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members.

Logan’s Roadhouse continues its support of veterans and active duty military with free meal offers throughout the year and a 10% discount every day. For more information and to find the restaurant nearest you, visit logansroadhouse.com.

