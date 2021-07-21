Logan’s Unveils New Burger Buns Made The Roadhouse Way

LUBBOCK, Texas – Logan’s will provide a food drop highlighting Logan’s new made from scratch
burger and sandwich buns and the new Waffle Fries, along with Logan’s side options. Logan’s is open Sunday -Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. for contactless delivery, takeout, or dine-in. Logan’s Roadhouse in Lubbock is located on Slide Road across from South Plains Mall.

