Long lines for COVID test in Lubbock after record-high new cases

LUBBOCK, Texas — The lines at the only City of Lubbock COVID-19 testing site at 50th and Boston have seen an increase of people in need of a test.

Around noon Tuesday an employee at the testing center told a photojournalist on the scene there was an average 45-minute wait in line to get tested.

On Monday, the City of Lubbock reported a record-high number of positive Coronavirus cases with 813 people testing positive for the virus in a single day.

