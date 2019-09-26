Longtime Lubbock commissioner not seeking fifth term

LUBBOCK, Texas — County Commissioner Bill McCay announced Thursday September 26 that he will not seek a fifth term.

McCay has held his seat as Precinct 1 commissioner since 2005.

McCay said his accomplishments included the recent passage of money for roads in a public bond election, an excellent bond rating, the lowering of the property tax rate two years in a row, and the construction of a detention center during his time in office.

During his speech, McCay also said he was “excited” to hear that former police chief Greg Stevens previously expressed interest in running for Precinct 1.

In response, Stevens said, “I appreciate Commissioner McCay’s vote of confidence, but that’s not in my immediate plans.”

Lee Ann Dumbauld, the former City Manager in Lubbock, announced she will seek the Precinct 1 office.

