Longtime Lubbock non-profit heavily impacted by Covid-19: Here’s how you can help

Christy Martinez-Garcia, Los Hermanos Familia president & founder, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about how Covid-19 has impacted their programs.

Los Hermanos offers widely popular community events including the Cinco De Mayo parade, Dia De Los Muertos Celebracion, Veteran’s Day Parade, Vamos a Pescar – Let’s Go Fishing & more.

During Covid-19, they have had to cancel their main fundraisers, including the Adelante Awards and asked for the community’s help.

They still continue to offer a free bilingual digital library to support families with children from kinder to seniors in high school, which is critical while children are at home, facing a possible lack of reading materials.

Los Hermanos Familia also offers the free HealthBeat equipment located at Buddy Holly Park.

Click here to support Los Hermanos Familia during this time.