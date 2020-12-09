Longtime Tahoka staple to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas – Tejeda’s Cafe in Tahoka is reopening amid the pandemic after closing in 2015.

The family said Tejeda’s Cafe originally opened up in Tahoka 48 years ago, across the railroad tracks.

“I grew up there,” said Mary Harrison, the owner’s daughter, “When I went to school I would go over there and eat for lunch [and] once I got old enough to work as a waitress, that’s what I did.”

Harrison said her son Jason Newdiger recently approached the family about reopening the restaurant.

Eventually, he took to social media to gain support for the reopening.

“He called me and said,’Mom, what will it take for you guys to reopen it back up?’ and I said, ‘Well Jason, if we can get 1k [likes], I’ll think about it’,” she said. “So he puts it on Facebook, and sure enough — it [blew] up.”

Newdiger said his post garnered more than one thousand likes and almost four hundred shares.

“A lot of it was for motivation just motivate my grandma to get back into it just because a lot of us miss her food,” said Newdiger, “I ended up having to delete the post because my phone just [kept] going off.”

Newdiger said although some restaurants are struggling amid the pandemic, he wants to remain positive about the reopening.

“I really think it’s going to take off again and I think it’s going to take up even bigger than it originally was,” said Newdiger.

Harrison said the restaurant will be open soon, but that it will be take-out only. She said they’ll also provide curbside and delivery service.

Tejeda’s Cafe will be making an appearance at Tahoka’s Hometown Christmas event on December 12 at Tahoka Mural Park.