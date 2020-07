COPPELL, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -- The following is a news release from AAA Texas:

With many areas of Texas experiencing triple-digit temperatures, AAA Texas reminds drivers that summer’s extreme heat can push a vehicle past its limits, and that can lead to many drivers finding themselves stranded at the roadside. Last summer, AAA Texas came to the rescue of more than 360,000 motorists in the Lone Star State. With 97% of all trips being taken by car this summer, AAA Texas advises drivers to keep summer travel on track by having a vehicle thoroughly inspected before embarking on a road trip.