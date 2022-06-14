LUBBOCK, Texas – The 32nd Annual Fourth on Broadway is less than three weeks away with exciting events planned.

“It’s a family event. It’s a safe event,” said Davis Smith, Gorilla Law firm, Sponsor for Fourth on Broadway.

The three day event kicks off July 1, with Magic 106.5 ‘La Raza on the Plaza’ at Cook’s Garage, then the Reliant Texas Country Kickoff bash live at Cook’s Garage on July 3.

“Then the July 4 events will start at 9:00 a.m. with the Bolton oil parade that begins at Broadway and Avenue M and it’ll go down Broadway into the park where we’ll have our daytime activities,” said Katie Sandifer, event coordinator with Caldwell Entertainment.

Daytime activities include the Caprock Cardiovascular Center kids area, the Cabella’s youth fishing and the River Smith’s Youth catfish and cobbler eating contest.

The event will also have the anticipated live performance from Vanilla Ice.

“No cussing, nothing like that. It’s a family fun event for everybody and I’ve known him since the early 90s and I can rely on him as a performer. He’s very professional and besides that, he’s bringing the dancing ninja turtles, and you don’t want to miss it,” said Smith.

The event will also have designated parking areas, “We will have $5 parking up on the South Plains fairground lot as well as $10 parking on a lot across from Canyon lakes and Broadway and then our southern homes by Dan Wilson, free parking between 19th and Broadway on Canyon Lakes,” said Sandifer.

For more information you can visit Broadway Festival’s website here.