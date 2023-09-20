FLOYDADA, Texas — The City of Floydada police chief resigned on Tuesday, EverythingLubbock.com confirmed with the city on Wednesday.

Reuben Ramon has served Floydada for over 25 years, according to city manager Daryl Gooch.

Ramon was “looking for a change,” according to Gooch, and the city secretary, Patti Lowrance, is retiring. Ramon worked out a deal with the city council to work as an interim until she leaves.

“Our chief is a working chief,” Gooch said, stressing that Ramon was deserving of some time off the streets.

The city said Ramon will be stepping down as police chief effective September 29, 2023. Lowrance will retire January 31, 2024.