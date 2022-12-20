LORENZO, Texas — A social media post on Monday said an employee and coach with the Lorenzo ISD was “suspended for the entire year.” The post named the coach but did not name the violation and whether the suspension was for a violation of rules. EverythingLubbock.com for now will withhold the name.

Lorenzo ISD Superintendent Kayla Morrison on Tuesday would only say, “This is a personnel matter and the District is handling this being consistent with Board Policy and State law and we will not discuss personnel matters publicly.”

EverythingLubbock.com made an open records request in an attempt to ascertain the facts. Such requests can take months for the Texas Attorney General to process. A check of the coach’s status with the Texas Education Agency showed his teaching certificate remained valid as of Tuesday. We will continue to look for and report any updates.

EverythingLubbock.com also reached out to the University Interscholastic League (UIL) and inquired if there was an active investigation into any employee(s) with Lorenzo ISD.