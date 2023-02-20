CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — A member of the Lorenzo Independent School District’s Board of Trustees, Bradlee Don Davis, 39, was arrested after he fired a rifle at a pickup truck as it drove by, according to the Crosby County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO said authorities received the call just before 5:25 p.m. on Sunday. The pickup truck, driven by Norman Maldonado, had multiple bullet holes and broken glass. CCSO said Maldonado was not hurt.

“It is believed this event is a continuation of conflict between the two families,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Davis was booked into the Crosby County Jail for deadly conduct while discharging a firearm. As of Monday afternoon, Davis was still listed on Lorenzo ISD’s website as a member of the Board of Trustees.