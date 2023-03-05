LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University (LCU) recently announced Lori Herrick was appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the university.

Below is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lori Herrick Appointed Lubbock Christian University CFO

LUBBOCK, TEXAS (March 2, 2023) – Lubbock Christian University (LCU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lori Herrick as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the university. Herrick comes to LCU from Abilene where she most recently served as the Associate Vice President of Finance at Abilene Christian University. A native of Friona, TX, Lori is returning to the South Plains for her role as the LCU CFO, where she will also serve on the university’s leadership team.

Herrick has been engaged with higher education finance since 2013, having served as Director of Financial Aid at McMurry University and as the Director of Student Financial Services at ACU. Lori most recently held the post of Associate Vice President of Finance at ACU. Previous to her engagement in higher education, she served for 14 years as a CPA with public accounting firms including Davis, Kinard & Co and Carr, Riggs & Ingram. Herrick continues to maintain her certifications as CPA and Certified Fraud Examiner.

“Lori’s depth of experience in private Christ-centered higher education is impressive,” stated President Scott McDowell. “She has strong technical expertise and resonates deeply with our mission. As a Friona native, returning to the South Plains is a homecoming of sorts. She will be able to immediately impact our business and financial aid processes in a positive way, and I’m thrilled to have her on the Senior Leadership Team.”

As the CFO for the university, Herrick will work directly with President McDowell and will lead all financial operations of the institution, including the development of short and long-term financial and operational strategies to meet the challenging trends in higher education. Serving as a member of the Senior Leadership Team, she will assist President McDowell in the active financial management of the institution. System responsibilities include budgeting, accounting, and reporting for all operations; investment of operating and endowment funds; and financial oversight of capital projects.

“I am truly honored by and excited for the opportunity to continue my passion for a Christ-centered mission as the CFO of Lubbock Christian University,” shared Lori Herrick. “The LCU light has been a long-standing beacon of Christian faith and excellence in education, and I am thrilled to be a part of the great work the Lord has in store for the future of LCU. The reception to campus has been wonderful, and I look forward to becoming a member of the LCU family. May the Lord continue to bless this campus and community in tremendous ways as we serve our students well – For God has not given us a spirit of fear or timidity, but of power, love and self-discipline. 2 Timothy 1:7.”

Herrick will assume her role as CFO on April 19, 2023.

Lubbock Christian University is a four-year private, master’s level institution that is a Christ-centered, academic community of learners, transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of students for lives of purpose and service for 65 years. For more information visit www.LCU.edu.