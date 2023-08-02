LUBBOCK, Texas — Los Hermanos Familia said in a press release it is set to host a lake clean-up event on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Lake in preparation for the 14th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing”.

“Los Hermanos Familia is committed to offering participants a great fishing experience – especially for young anglers and their families. A clean lake makes the difference,” said Moses Torres, who handles logistics and clean-up efforts for the annual fishing event.

Frank Garcia, event co-chair said that Los Hermanos Familia takes time to clean trash from around the lake to assure families don’t have to worry about debris in their fishing area.