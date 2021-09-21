Los Hermanos Familia hosting Hispanic Heritage Month concert on Oct. 2

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Los Hermanos Familia:

In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, Los Hermanos Familia (LHF) will be holding a free outdoor concert! Join LHF as they showcase local performers showcasing the Hispanic culture and local talent for this outdoor event.



LHF will also present the flags of the Latin American countries, las banderas that are celebrated during Hispanic Heritage Month.



Food trucks and vendors will be available.



Those attending are encouraged to bring their chairs.



This program is made possible by sponsors including Metro by T-Mobile, as well as media sponsors Latino Lubbock Magazine, and Magic 106.5!



All are invited to this casual and comfortable event.



Los Hermanos Familia is committed to “Strengthening Families, Building Community.”



Please join us!



For more info, please visit www.loshermanosfamilia.org

